Prince Philip prepares for third night in hospital away from the Queen as a 'precaution'

Prince Philip is preparing for a third night in hospital away from the Queen after he was admitted "as a precaution" on Tuesday.

The Duke of Edinburgh will stay at King Edward VII's Hospital in London tonight for undisclosed health reasons, unrelated to coronavirus, the Daily Mail reports.

Sources say the "sprightly" 99-year-old was "in very good humour" before being admitted after a "short period" of feeling ill.

It's the third night he's spent away from the Queen after it was revealed they "enjoyed lunch and dinner together" in Windsor most days as the coronavirus lockdown gave them the perfect opportunity to spend more time together.

And a royal biographer has claimed the "blunt" Prince probably isn't the perfect patient as he "doesn't like people making a fuss over him".

Penny Junor said jokingly that medical staff at the private London hospital probably "would not want" the Duke on their shift as he "gets irritated" when people make a fuss over him.

Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday that the Queen's husband was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening. He was expected to stay in hospital for a few days of "observation and rest".

His illness is said to be unrelated to Covid-19. He and the Queen both received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine earlier last month.

Philip retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears out and about, with his most recent engagement a military ceremony at Buckingham Palace last July.

The Duke has been staying at Windsor Castle with the Queen amid the coronavirus lockdown. Plans are currently underway for his 100th birthday celebrations on June 10.

Philip married Elizabeth in 1947 before she became Queen and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. Together they have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.