Prince Philip has 'walked away' from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A new book claims Prince Philip has "walked away" from Harry and Meghan after the couple publicly split from the royal family.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was "dismayed and deeply upset" over the "great shock" of Megxit, according to royal author Ingrid Seward.

The writer told Vanity Fair that Prince Philip "quite liked" Meghan, 39, initially but now compares her to Wallis Simpson, who triggered the abdication crisis when she married the then-King Edward VIII in 1937.

The Duke had apparently "harboured doubts" about the American-born Meghan, with the book 'Prince Philip Revealed' claiming: "His grandson's behaviour is completely alien to him so not unnaturally the relationship has suffered."

Prince Philip famously gave up his naval career to support the Queen, who was crowned in 1953 at 25 years old.

Seward has written more than a dozen books on the royal family, speaking to friends, aides and sources close to the Duke for' Prince Philip Revealed'.

The book claims he was deeply dismayed by how the couple treated the Queen, making the bombshell announcement about Megxit on January 8 before consulting Her Majesty, who was in residence at Sandringham.

Speaking to Sky News, the royal biographer said the elderly prince couldn't understand why the former actress didn't follow his example when she married Prince Harry in May 2018.

"I think he's very, very disappointed because I think he feels he gave up his naval career in order to stand by the Queen and help the monarchy," she said.

"And why can't Meghan just give up her acting career, support her husband and support the monarchy?

"As he used to say to Diana, this is not a popularity contest, this is all of us working together.

"He just cannot understand why she couldn't support Harry and help him rather than wanting to have her voice."

The book goes on to reveal that the Duke's eyesight is failing and he has become "very hard of hearing" in his old age.

He has kept busy during the months of lockdown by fishing, writing letters and reading, the book reveals.

"He also loves watching cooking programmes. He loves Mary Berry."