Prince Philip funeral: Prince William asked that Peter Phillips stand between him and Harry

The Queen sat and mourned alone, a tearful Prince Charles walked behind the coffin and Princes William and Harry were finally reunited during a solemn farewell to Prince Philip. Video / AP

The Queen sat and mourned alone, a tearful Prince Charles walked behind the coffin and Princes William and Harry were finally reunited during a solemn farewell to Prince Philip. Video / AP

Prince William himself asked that Peter Phillips stand between him and Prince Harry on their way into Prince Philip's funeral service, it has been claimed.

The estranged brothers were kept apart by Princess Anne's son Peter as they walked into the chapel for the funeral service, reports the Sun.

It meant Harry and William stayed 3.5m apart in line with Covid-19 social distancing rules. But Peter stayed back slightly to let the brothers walk ahead at the same pace.

And now sources have told the Mail on Sunday that the measure was requested by William himself - and that Harry was given the "cold shoulder" by the rest of his family.

Harry is said to have faced "frosty" attitudes from the royals on his return to Britain, and could be leaving for California as early as tomorrow, it's been reported.

"Ironically the only one who has expressed any sympathy towards him is Prince Andrew," the source claimed.

"He knows from Sarah Ferguson – and now first hand – how it feels to be the outsider, which Harry very much is.

"As far as the others are concerned, there is a deep sense of protection towards the Queen and resentment towards Harry. There is little sympathy for him after what he and Meghan said on Oprah."

Harry returned to the UK this week for the funeral of Prince Philip, who spent his life in service to the Queen. His wife Meghan Markle was unable to attend, as she was advised against travelling due to her pregnancy.

Peter Phillips walked between princes William and Harry at their grandfather's funeral. Photo / Getty Images

Harry attended the funeral alone, just feet away from William with Peter Phillips between them as they walked behind the coffin. They moved along slowly with the rest of the family party towards the chapel.

Later in the day Harry was seen talking to William and Kate while the group left the funeral. William formerly called Kate the "peacemaker" between the two brothers, who walked together for several minutes moments after watching their grandfather's coffin being lowered into the vault in St George's Chapel.

It was the first time Harry had been seen in the UK since the bombshell Oprah interview along with Meghan, but he's not expected to stay long in the country.

It's believed he returned to Frogmore Cottage after reuniting with William at the funeral. He is expected to continue his self isolation after breaking his 10-day quarantine for the funeral service. Having only arrived on Sunday, he is required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, but was allowed to attend the funeral on compassionate grounds.