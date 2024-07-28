Advertisement
Prince Michael of Greece dies at 85 in Athens

By Josephine McKenna
Prince Michael was an author of many works mainly focused on historical subjects and royalty. He also happened to be the uncle of the former King Constantine II. Photo / Getty Images

The first cousin of Prince Philip was also the last surviving grandson of Greek king George I and a renowned historian.

Prince Michael of Greece, the first cousin of Prince Philip, has died at the age of 85, local media has reported.

The renowned historian, who wrote under the name Michel De Gres, died at a hospital in Athens, the Kathimerini newspaper said.

The prince was the last surviving grandson of assassinated Greek monarch King George I, with a lineage that goes back to the House of Bourbon – one of the most important ruling families of Europe – through his mother, Francoise d’Orléans. Although they were of the same age, he was also the uncle of the former King Constantine.

Prince Michael was born in Rome in 1939 shortly before the outbreak of World War II. His father died a year later and his mother died when he was 14. He spent his early years growing up in Morocco, Spain and France, where he studied political science.

The prince was passionate about Greece and did his military service in the Hellenic Coast Guard after completing his studies. He spent some time living in the country and in recent years had divided his time between his homeland and abroad.

He renounced his right to the Greek throne when he married artist and sculptor Marina Karella, daughter of an industrialist, in 1965, because she was a commoner. They had two daughters, Princess Alexandra and Princess Olga.

Prince Michael was the only member of the Greek royal family who did not leave Greece after the failed coup in December 1967, when then King Constantine attempted to overthrow the military junta. He was also the only member of the Greek royal family who held Greek citizenship.

The prince and his wife Marina Karella before their wedding in 1965. He renounced his right to the Greek throne to marry her. Photo / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
The prince achieved international acclaim as an author with dozens of bestselling works, combining his historical knowledge with literary narrative.

His writing focused on historical subjects and royalty. He had a reputation for meticulous detail and covered a range of topics from Greece and the Ottoman Empire, to King Louis IV of France and the Russian tsars.

Details of his funeral have not yet been announced, the Kathimerini reported.

