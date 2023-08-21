Home / The Listener / World
New science explains the rise of political instability, oligarchy and elites

Danyl McLauchlan
In 2010, complexity scientist Peter Turchin had a letter published in prestigious academic journal Nature. In it, he predicted the US and Europe would experience surges in political instability in the early 2020s. A decade

