Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Review: History of NZ’s early surveillance activity reveals divided society

By Peter Grace
5 mins to read
From left, alleged spies Bill Sutch and Paddy Costello and Ian Milner. Photo / Supplied

From left, alleged spies Bill Sutch and Paddy Costello and Ian Milner. Photo / Supplied

There are three types of non-fiction spy books. First, the Daily Express exposé, popularised in the 1970s by writers such as Chapman Pincher and Nigel West, usually with lurid titles such as Their Trade Is and A Thread of Deceit. As the historian Edward Palmer Thompson acerbically noted, “The columns of the Daily Express are a kind of official urinal where high officials of MI5 and MI6 stand side by side patiently leaking …”

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener