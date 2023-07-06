Advertisement

Review: A new history of world culture is still educational - even if it’s selective

By Linda Herrick
5 mins to read
Queen Nefertiti was an exciting find in 1912 but now resides in a Berlin museum ‒ an example of European cultural looting. Photo / Johannes Marburg

Who is Martin Puchner, whose book boldly asserts that it’s “a new world history”? Is it even possible to traverse, in a single volume, the evolution of cultures during the human history of the world?

