Prince Harry has another dig at the royal family in part two of the Netflix series. Image / Netflix

A reality TV star who claims to have had a two-month fling with Prince Harry “doesn’t recognise him” in his new Netflix series.

In an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, Catherine Ommanney said the Duke of Sussex seemed like a “different person”, reports The Sun.

The Real Housewives of DC star told Morgan, “I just don’t know if I actually even recognise him anymore, personality-wise.”

“When I watched him in the show, I thought it’s almost like, and my mother would really hate me for saying this, but it’s almost like she’s [Meghan Markle] got a spell over him.

“And that’s why I don’t recognise him. He used to be so down to earth and normal and there’s so little of him I actually recognise.”

The TV star also spoke of her brief fling with Harry, recalling that he “desperately wanted privacy”.

“He was really funny, a total gentleman, totally down to earth, normal,” she said.

“What I saw of him at the time, he was desperately searching for freedom and privacy.

“And yet what he has done is completely turn the whole situation full circle, so now he has got no privacy and no freedom.”

Catherine Ommanney claims to have met Prince Harry in 2006 and says she had the 'time of her life' with him. Photo / Getty Images

Ommanney said she was a 34-year-old mum of two when she met the prince, who was 21 at the time, at Art Bar in Chelsea, London in 2006. They went on a number of dates, she claims.

She had the “time of my life” with the prince, including the “most passionate kiss I’ve ever had”.

Now 50, the TV star claimed Harry always dreamed of living a normal life.

Then news of the relationship broke, Harry changed his number and she didn’t see him again until 2009.

She chose to speak out after learning that Harry was writing about his exes in his new book Spare.

Meghan and Harry's wedding photos shown in the trailer for part two of their Netflix series. Photo / Netflix

“I doubt I will be in Harry’s book as a prince can’t run off with a 34-year-old mother-of-two, it’s just not the done thing,” she told The Sun.

In the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan, the former Suits star made a dig at William and Kate when describing their first meeting.

In the first episode, Harry seemed to reference his sister-in-law as he claimed his relationship with Meghan is different from what’s expected of the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex also claimed he was “brought up” by friends in Africa, not his father King Charles, after his mother Diana’s death.

“I’ve got a second family out there. A group of friends that literally brought me up,” he said.

The remaining three episodes of Harry & Meghan will drop on Thursday evening.



