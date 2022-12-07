The first three episodes of the six-part documentary series will drop on Netflix on December 8th. Video / Netflix

Prince Harry’s awkward encounter with media at a red carpet event has been caught on camera ahead of the release of his and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Netflix documentary.

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex made a public appearance in New York with wife Meghan, 41, to accept the Ripple of Hope award at a glitzy gala hosted by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation.

And one excruciating moment from the pre-event red carpet has unfolded on a TV camera, where Harry is seen locking eyes with a man who asks: “Harry are you putting money before family?”

The Duke appears to awkwardly nod at the brutal line of questioning, before putting his hand up and saying: “So many questions.”

Separate footage of the Sussexes arriving at the event at the New York Hilton shows the pair being heckled by punters, with one person heard shouting, “What do you think about destroying the royal family? Meghan, you’re destroying the royal family!”

Inside the event, where tables were reportedly sold for up to US$1 million ($1.5 million), Meghan and Harry sat down for a much more curated interview, where the Duchess opened up about her mental health struggles.

She said she decided to speak about her plight during the couple’s infamous Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021 because she didn’t “want anyone to feel alone” – adding that people often “don’t see a way out” of a bad mental state.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, left, and Prince Harry at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards Gala. Photo / AP

Elsewhere, Meghan also praised the late Robert F. Kennedy, saying: “The enduring dream of RFK of a just and peaceful world is so much more than a simple hope.

“It’s a direct ask, a specific challenge, a call to action, a test of individual courage and collective spirit. And his appeal to humanity is as relevant today as it was in 1966 when he stood before the University of Cape Town, a place we’ve visited and held close to our hearts.

“And he delivered a vision for the common good of society.”

It comes as the Sussexes’ six-part documentary as part of their multimillion-dollar Netflix deal is set to air tonight with the first three episodes. The final three will be released on December 15.

And while it’s touted as an inside look at their fairytale love story, it’s also clear they’re going to further lift the lid on their strained relations with the British royal family, which saw them quit as senior royals and relocate to the US in early 2020.

Meghan wipes away tears in a clip. Photo / Netflix

In a second trailer, Harry was heard criticising the royal “hierarchy” while a tearful Meghan said, “They’re never going to protect you.”

The Duke goes on to say: “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, it’s a feeding frenzy. I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Finally, Meghan closes out the trailer suggesting the telling of a full story from their perspective.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”