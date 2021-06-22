Prince Harry will return to UK soon ahead of Princess Diana statue unveiling

Prince Harry will return to the UK to quarantine ahead of a statue unveiling of his late mother Princess Diana. Photo / AP

The Duke of Sussex could be in the UK in the coming days as he isolates before the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue in London.

Although the service is not until July 1, Prince Harry will need to quarantine for 10 days when he arrives due to Covid-19 rules.

Prince Harry, who has recently welcomed the arrival of his second child Lilibet Diana, will return to the UK for the first time since Prince Philip's funeral on April 17.

Metro UK reports that in order for Harry to travel to the UK, he must return a negative test prior to departure and could opt to pay for an extra test on day five of his isolation. This means the latest date he could arrive in the country is June 25.

According to The Sun, the Duke of Sussex will fly to the UK from the US "today or tomorrow" UK time. The outlet said in an additional report he will isolate at the "Covid-secure" Frogmore Cottage where his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband live.

The house will be split into two so Prince Harry sticks to isolation rules.

The ceremony and the statue will mark what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday. A royal source previously claimed Prince Harry and Prince William will make separate speeches when the new memorial is revealed.

The ceremony to be held at Kensington Palace is the result of a long-term project between the brothers, who originally fell out after Harry made the decision to quit working as a senior royal.

A royal source claimed, "They will both move heaven and earth to be there. They commissioned the statue together. It is very important for them.

"There is, of course, hope the memory of Diana can repair their relationship but that seems a long way off right now.

"The brothers will be physically together for the ceremony but want to make their own personal addresses.

"You might have thought they'd go for a joint statement and speech but that's not the case. Each has insisted on preparing their own."