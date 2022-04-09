A Royal biographer shared Harry "can't stand" his stepmother and is ready to tell all. Photo / Getty Images

If you thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview was the most telling Royal interview of all time, prepare yourselves, because Prince Harry is set to "go after" Charles and Camilla in his explosive memoir.

Harry is reportedly set to take aim at his father and stepmother and even touch further on the rift between himself and his brother, a top royal author has claimed.

Ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown shared that Prince Harry "can't stand" Camilla and takes particular issue with the idea of her becoming Queen, reported The Sun.

She said: "Harry's not going to go after The Queen, she's sacrosanct. And he probably won't go after Kate, who he's very fond of.

"But he will go after Charles and Camilla and maybe William."

Harry is set to have pocketed a small fortune as an advance on his book, set to be released this year, and reportedly already paying out $28 million.

Harry and his wife Meghan now live in Montecito, California with their two children Archie and Lillibet.

Harry and Meghan made waves with their dramatic Oprah interview. Photo / Getty Images

During their time in California, the couple sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey which made waves across the globe.

During the tell-all, the couple complained about an unnamed "royal racist" and Meghan said the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry in the lead up to her wedding.

Talking to The Telegraph Brown said: "William was disgusted about Meghan's attack on Kate because she can't answer back.

"But that's nothing compared to how furious he's going to be when this book comes out."

Brown, who has written her own book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, said relations between the brothers were "very bad". Brown interviewed 120 people linked to senior royals for her book.

"William has accepted Camilla in terms of what she means to his father.

"He's been grown up about it. Harry, on the other hand, can't stand Camilla. He doesn't want Camilla to be queen."