Prince Harry to return to the UK in September, Meghan Markle possibly joining him

Prince William and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London. Video / PA via AP

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be back on British soil much sooner than expected, with rumours that Prince Harry will visit England again in September, and wife Meghan Markle might be joining him this time.

Prince Harry is planning to visit the UK in just 10 weeks time, for another memorial event for his late mother, Princess Diana.

Some insiders say Meghan Markle might be able to join the prince on this trip, although their daughter Lilibet will be just 3 months old.

This would be Meghan's first trip back to England since they moved to the US. Photo / Getty Images

If she decides to join her husband, this will be the duchess' first trip to England since the couple left their official royal commitments and moved to the US.

According to multiple sources, Prince Harry's visit to the UK last week ended without him and his brother having any kind of "heart-to-heart" and the feud between the two remains, despite the siblings putting it aside for the unveiling of the statue honouring their mother.

"Despite William and Harry coming together this week for the sole cause of commemorating their mother's legacy, Harry is very much on the outside," an insider told The Daily Mirror.

"They put on a show, did what they had to do to make sure the day went without a hitch and said goodbye."

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex returned to LA on Friday, the day after the ceremony to unveil the statue on what would have been his mother's 60th birthday.

This meant his trip home only lasted two days outside of his mandated isolation period at Frogmore Cottage. The reason for his flying visit is likely the recent death in his wife Meghan Markle's family.

Just hours before Harry and his older brother Prince William unveiled a statue in honour of their late mother Diana at Kensington Palace last Thursday, the news broke that Meghan's uncle Michael Markle, 82, had passed away after battling Parkinson's disease.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Croke Park, home of Ireland's largest sporting organisation, the Gaelic Athletic Association. Photo / Getty Images

A source told the son of Meghan's uncle, who reportedly went by Mike, that he was a "lovely, gentle, softly spoken man".

"He was always happy to be asked about Meghan, but whenever he spoke to anyone he mainly wanted to talk about his late wife — he loved her so much."

And according to another source, speaking to the Daily Mail, Mike Markle - who is the older brother of Meghan's father Thomas Markle - never got to meet Prince Harry, but was said to be "very proud" of Meghan and of the fact that he had a royal in-law.

"He was quite well known in his community for being Meghan's uncle," the source claimed.

While he never met her husband or presumably her two children Archie and Lilibet, he appears to have had a good relationship with his niece, the source went on.

"He always stop for a chat to say how proud he was of her even though he didn't often agree with how she went about things."

"He would usually just chuckle and say, 'It's not every day you have a prince in the family, though, I suppose!'"

Queen invites Prince Harry and Meghan to her Platinum Jubilee

If Meghan Markle does not travel to the UK in September, it is likely her first trip back will be next year, for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Last month, news came out that the Queen has invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the celebrations next year.

The invitation is seen as an olive branch from the Queen to her grandson and his wife, after they stepped down from their royal duties, moved to Los Angeles and criticised the royal family in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan will join the royal family in London next summer for jubilee.

The couple plan to attend Trooping the Colour, the Queen's official birthday parade, which will form part of celebrations.

However, it is not yet known whether they will be allowed to appear on the balcony during the celebrations.