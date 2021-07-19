Prince Harry to donate profits from upcoming memoir to charity

Prince Harry will be donating the proceeds from his upcoming book to charitable organisations. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry will be donating the proceeds from his upcoming book to charitable organisations. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry will reportedly donate all the proceeds from his upcoming book to charity, despite his huge content deals with Spotify and Netflix.

The 36-year-old has secretly been writing a memoir about his life growing up as a royal, his relationship with Meghan Markle and becoming a father, reports The Sun.

It's not clear how much the advance for the book was, but Harry will be donating all the profits to charity, according to publisher Penguin Random House.

Last year, Harry and Meghan signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix. They agreed to a multi-year deal to create nature shows, children's programmes and documentaries for the platform.

Prince Harry claimed in the couple's explosive Oprah Winfrey interview that they accepted the projects as they had been financially cut off by the royal family after announcing their Megxit plans.

"We didn't have a plan," he told the talk show host.

"That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us."

He added: "I've got what my mum left me, and without that, we would not have been able to do this."

The couple's Archewell Productions announced last week that they were developing a new show for Netflix under the working title "Pearl".

The animated series is said to be inspired by several women from history, created by Meghan herself. She will also serve as executive producer alongside filmmaker David Furnish.

Meghan said in a statement: "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges.

"I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history," she added.

Prince Harry said of his new book: "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

Prince Harry has been a champion of the Invictus Games since its inception so it’s fitting that Archewell’s first Netflix series will spotlight and celebrate the competition’s amazing athletes.



Heart of Invictus will follow the competitors as they prepare for 2022’s games. pic.twitter.com/yM7t2qdBsw — Netflix (@netflix) April 6, 2021

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

He's reportedly been writing the book for nearly a year. The manuscript was originally due to be sent to publishers next month, but this has been pushed out until October.

A statement from Penguin Random House said: "In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him."

The book promises to cover Harry's life from his childhood to the present day, including his military duty in Afghanistan and his transformation into husband and father in a "captivating personal portrait".