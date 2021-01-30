Prince Harry set to return to the United Kingdom for the first time in over a year

Meghan and Harry have been living in California. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry is set to return to the United Kingdom to visit his family, but he will be travelling alone.

It is believed Meghan Markle will stay in California while her husband Prince Harry returns to the United Kingdom for the first time since November 2019.

Many sources have told the UK's Daily Mail Harry is set to travel to visit his family for the first time since quitting his royal duties and moving to the United States with Markle and their son Archie.

The pair have been living abroad since November 2019, and last visited the UK for their final royal engagements in March 2020.

Sources told the Daily Mail the travel plans are not finalised and the pandemic and travel restrictions will play apart in the final decision.

Queen Elizabeth II will turn 95 on April 21. Photo / Getty Images

Markle's decision is believed to be based on "personal and practical" reasons and is not seen as a "snub" towards the royal family.

However, if she decides not to travel alongside her husband the Daily Mail say it will save royal officials a "diplomatic headache".

The couple had been expected to make appearance's at key royal family events in the coming months such as Prince Philip's 100th birthday in June and Queen Elizabeth's 95th birthday.

Alongside attending the unveiling of the statue that he and William commissioned in memory of Diana at Kensington Palace which is set to happen in July.

Meghan Markle may miss the unveiling of a memorial to Harry mother, Princess Diana. Photo / Getty Images

There has been widespread concern whether the appearance's by the pair could detract from the significance of events.

"It should be strongly stressed that there is still an element of uncertainty about this because of the unpredictable Covid situation, but the understanding is the duke is more than likely to come back on his own" a source told the Daily Mail.

"This is a personal and practical decision by the couple, but it would certainly help officials navigate what is likely to be a fairly tricky situation.

"Her Majesty made very clear when they left the UK that Harry and Meghan were still much loved members of her own family and would be very welcome to attend family events. That still holds true.

"Practically, however, it comes with the need for a certain amount of diplomacy. There is still a great deal of distance between Harry and many family members, particularly his brother. No one wants a repeat of the Commonwealth Service."

A third source confirmed they were told Harry would likely to return home alone.

"Harry wants to come back for The Queen and Prince Philip's big birthdays. But it looks likely it will be just him,' they said. 'If Meghan comes back, the feeling is that it would overshadow the occasion. People would only be looking at the "drama" of it all.

"Of course she would be welcome, but a decision not to come would postpone that headache for a while at least."