Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice in London on March 30, 2023. Photo / AP

Prince Harry has made a rare appearance on social media while exploring Japan.

The Duke of Sussex, who is in Tokyo for the ISPS Sports Values Summit – Special Edition, was snapped with his long-time friend,professional polo player Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, who posted the picture on Instagram.

The quirky photo shows the duo having a bit of fun posing together while wearing aviator-style sunglasses in a retail store.

Figueras wrote alongside the picture: “Shopping for our wives.”

The polo player was referencing his own wife, Delfina Blaquier, and of course, the Duke of Sussex’s wife Meghan Markle, who was reportedly at the California leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour on Tuesday.

The last time Figueras shared a post of the Montecito royal on Instagram was in September last year. The sportsman expressed his birthday wishes for Harry, writing: “Happy birthday! Love you!”

The fun little snap comes amid rumours that the Sussexes – who share two kids, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2 – have been spending time apart due to marriage problems, which insiders have denied.

Following speculation about a potential split, Harry and Meghan have ramped up their public appearances, in a stark contrast to the last few months, which they spent flying under the radar.

The couple have been swarmed with negative press of late, whether it be the axing of their multi-million dollar Spotify deal or their “near-catastrophic car chase” in New York, which many people were sceptical about.

However, they appear to be in softer tides after releasing a clip last Wednesday in which they can be seen calling recipients of the first Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund to congratulate them. The next day, the pair were spotted at a birthday dinner for Meghan in Montecito.

What’s more, it was announced on Monday that the Sussexes’ Archewell production company is set to adapt the best-selling novel Meet Me at the Lake into a Netflix film.

Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras and Prince Harry play polo on Governors Island on May 30, 2009 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

And to put the cherry on top of a good publicity week, it was announced last week the couple will be attending the Invictus Games in Germany in September - hand-in-hand.

Meanwhile, a close source revealed to Page Six that Harry had “so much fun” shopping in Tokyo, and didn’t try to hide it.

“He didn’t even wear his hat out. We had the best time, and everyone was so nice,” the insider added.

The pals also reportedly took snaps with “anyone who asked and waved at anyone who noticed them from afar”, the source shared.

Harry and Figueras’ next stop is Singapore, where they are set to take part in a charity polo match to raise funds for Sentebale. The organisation was co-founded by the Duke in 2006 and aims to support vulnerable kids and young people in Botswana and Lesotho.