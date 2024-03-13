Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken out about the royal photo editing scandal for the first time. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken out about Kate Middleton’s Photoshop blunder, claiming that members of their team did not comment on how the Duchess of Sussex would have dealt with a similar issue.

The confusion over Kate’s Mother’s Day photo has deepened since an obviously edited image was released by Kensington Palace last weekend - and now a spokesperson for the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation has denied that an official representative for Harry and Meghan commented on the situation to tabloid Page Six.

The spokesperson told Newsweek that quotes attributed to a source “close to Prince William, Harry and his wife” had not come from Archewell.

The source had told Page Six that the editing mistake wasn’t one “Meghan would ever make”, as she “has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail”.

But the Archewell representative has now denied the comment came from the Sussexes’ camp, saying, “With respect to Page Six, that did not come from us”.

It’s the first time that Harry and Meghan have officially spoken about the controversy.

As well as claims that Meghan would “never make the [same] mistake”, Page Six shared quotes from a source who claimed that the Sussexes “would have been annihilated” if they had.

“The same rules do not apply to both couples. This isn’t a mistake that Meghan would ever make … she has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail.”

The media outlet did not technically claim that the quotes had come from Archewell itself, with Newsweek pointing out that they could have come from a friend of the Sussexes.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes has spoken out amid Princess Kate's editing controversy. Photo / AP

Their official statement comes after an increase in the number of conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton’s whereabouts and health condition, after six photo agencies recalled the photo from their wires and archives due to concern that it had been “manipulated”.

Kate herself apologised for editing the photograph, issuing a statement taking the blame for the “confusion” on the Wales’ official Instagram page.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” it read.

Kate Middleton sensationally apologised this week for editing a photo of herself and her three children. Photo / AP

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day, she continued, signing off “C” for Catherine.

The photo of Kate posing with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by her husband Prince William, and was the first official photo of her to be released since her “planned abdominal surgery” in January.

Kensington Palace has since said it will not reissue the unedited version of the photo.