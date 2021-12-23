Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share first picture of Lilibet in Christmas card for 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared the first photo of their baby daughter Lilibet in a beautiful family Christmas card.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed off their little girl for the first time since she was born six months ago.

In the photo, taken by wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski, Meghan holds Lilibet up above her head as she giggles, with Harry and their son Archie smiling in her direction.

In a Christmas release to the world, the couple said: "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family," the couple said.

In the photo, Harry is seen in ripped jeans and no shoes, showcasing his desire for a laid-back lifestyle following his move away from the royal family and royal duties.

Little Archie's red hair – clearly taking after his dad – was on full show in the adorable picture.

Lilibet, who was born in June this year, wore a gorgeous white smock as she beamed at her parents and brother.

And here is Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's official holiday card, which features the first pictures of baby Lili!



Her name Lilibet is a touching nod to her great-grandmother the Queen, who was affectionately called the nickname by her family.

The Sun reported the Christmas card was sent to friends and family before it was posted on social media for the world to see.

The family photo was taken during the summer at the pair's home in California, where they will spend Christmas away from the Queen and the royal family.

The card continued: "As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organisations that honour and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave: Team Rubicon, Welcome. US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew & Paid Leave For All, PL+US, Marshall Plan for Moms.

"Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili".