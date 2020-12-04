Prince Harry has been mistaken for a Christmas tree salesman

Prince Harry has reportedly been mistaken for a Christmas tree salesman. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry has reportedly been mistaken for a Christmas tree salesman by an excited little boy who approached him while he was out shopping with his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were out looking for a tree for their Californian mansion when a child walked up to Harry, looking for some assistance.

'"Meghan and Prince Harry came into my work today and we sold them their Christmas Tree," he tweeted. 'It was anticlimactic, but a very, very interesting experience," tweeted Christmas tree salesman James Almaguer.

Almaguer went on to explain that the royal couple had arranged to have the store cleared but there was another family still inside when they arrived.

"There was one family in there and their stoked little son ran through trees up to Harry and asked if he worked here not knowing who that is."

The salesman added that he had "nothing but nice things" to say about the Sussexes.

"They seem like very nice people honestly," he said.

"Meghan sounds very kind and Harry sounded and acted like a chill lad honestly. I'm really glad they liked our trees. We got the best we could get. Very appreciative."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't be spending Christmas in the UK this year, as they've made plans with Harry's "surrogate father" David Foster instead.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, are reportedly planning to host their own Christmas party in LA and are inviting the Canadian record producer Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee, according to The Mirror.

A source close to the couple claimed Meghan wanted to host their first Christmas at their new home with her mother.

"She's really excited and is planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including the cooking."

It'll be the second year in a row the couple have spent Christmas away from the other royals, as they reportedly spent the last holidays with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and their young son Archie.

They'd previously spent every Christmas since their engagement in 2017 at the Queen's estate in Sandringham.