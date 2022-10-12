"The UK is going through a lot right now. And it needs people like you to continue to do what you do and to inspire other people to step up and help out where they can." Photo / Getty Images

"The UK is going through a lot right now. And it needs people like you to continue to do what you do and to inspire other people to step up and help out where they can." Photo / Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex has warned the UK is "going through a lot right now".

Harry, 37, added Britons "want to muck in and help each other" and appealed for more people "to step up and help out" as the cost of living crisis mounts.

He made the declarations from his mansion in California, where he lives with his wife the Duchess of Sussex and their two children, while speaking to the winners of the 2022 WellChild Awards.

Harry said: "The UK is going through a lot right now. And it needs people like you to continue to do what you do and to inspire other people to step up and help out where they can.

"The feeling that I've always had, certainly in the UK, is that the general population… everyone gets it, everyone wants to muck in and help each other no matter what.

"There are certain other fractions that make that tricky for people but the way that I'm constantly inspired every single day is by you guys.

"You don't have to do what you do, you choose to so... I'm going to say thank you."

Harry appeared to be on the video call from the office he shares with his wife at their $21.6 million home in Montecito.

He also told those on the call his family have three "emotional support dogs" – a black Labrador, Pula, as well as rescue beagles Guy and Mia.

The duke, who shares son Archie, three, and 16-month-old daughter Lilibet with his wife, said about the dogs: "Between the three of them they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems for us every day.

"But they're also emotional support dogs – 100 per cent! When they're behaving."

Harry's call was released on Monday and showed his conversations with each of the winners in turn.

When Henry Waine, four, from East Yorkshire, who won the inspirational child aged four to seven category, asked the duke: "How are Archie and Lilibet doing?" Harry responded: "They're doing great – Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great.

"You sound just like my son Archie. The same little squeaky voice. I love it."