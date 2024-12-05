Prince Harry spoke to New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin about the impact social media speculation had on his marriage. Photo / Getty Images

“We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?’”

Harry added that he felt “sorry” for the online “trolls”.

“It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls,” Harry said.

“Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle often attend events together, but each have their own projects. Photo / Getty Images

Harry went on to apologise to Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin for any future “trolling” he may experience as a result of their on stage conversation, claiming he had “no doubt” the interview “will be spun or twisted somehow against me, and maybe you yourself will be trolled relentlessly”.

He joked: “For that, I can only apologise, but you did invite me, so it’s not my fault.”

Harry, who has campaigned for years for safer online practices, added that internet rumours can be “dangerous” over time.

“I’ve had a lived experience since I was a kid. I’ve seen stories written about myself that aren’t exactly based on reality. I’ve seen stories about members of my family, friends, strangers, all sorts of people,” he explained.

“And I think when you grow up within that environment, you do find yourself questioning the validity of the information but also what other people are thinking of that as well, and how dangerous it can be over the course of time.”

The pair, who have largely separated their professional projects throughout the year, have been spotted at numerous events without the other in recent months.

Harry and Meghan with their son Archie and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. Photo / Netflix

Last month, Meghan attended the launch of her friends Kadi Lee and Myka Harris’ new haircare line launch, and Harry announced that he would be hosting a charity event on December 10.

Meghan also hit the red carpet at the Children’s Hospital LA Gala on her own in early October, just days after her husband’s solo appearance at the WellChild Awards in London.

The couple first met in 2016 and went public with their relationship later that year. They were engaged in late 2017, and tied the knot in a royal wedding watched all over the world in May 2018.

Harry and Meghan, along with son Prince Archie, 5, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 3, are now based in Montecito, California, having quit royal duties in 2020.

Initially, they launched a flurry of joint projects and initiatives, but are now focusing on their own professional paths.

Harry’s new Netflix series, POLO, will premiere on December 10, while Meghan’s lifestyle and cooking show will reportedly launch early next year in tandem with the rollout of her brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Just days ago, a source close to the couple rubbished claims their solo career ambitions indicated trouble in paradise.

“They are going to be criticised no matter what. When they’re together, there’s headlines that Meghan is too controlling or trying to be the star of the show,” the insider told Page Six.

“The Duke and Duchess are a married couple and in a normal relationship, you don’t do every single thing together … they also have to raise a 5 and a 3-year-old and somebody has to remain in California while the other person is out of state.

“It also wouldn’t make sense for Meghan to be the focal point for Harry’s patronages, and the same goes for Meghan’s philanthropic efforts, for example if it’s something to do with women, which is near and dear to her heart.”