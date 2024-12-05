Prince Harry has addressed the speculation about the state of his marriage to Meghan Markle. Photo / Getty Images
After months of frenzied speculation about the state of his marriage to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has finally set the record straight.
The Duke of Sussex took part in The New York Times 2024 DealBook Summit on Wednesday night, at the same time as his wife hit the red carpet in Beverly Hills to support their friend Tyler Perry at The Paley Honors gala.
“Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”
Harry went on to apologise to Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin for any future “trolling” he may experience as a result of their on stage conversation, claiming he had “no doubt” the interview “will be spun or twisted somehow against me, and maybe you yourself will be trolled relentlessly”.
He joked: “For that, I can only apologise, but you did invite me, so it’s not my fault.”
Harry, who has campaigned for years for safer online practices, added that internet rumours can be “dangerous” over time.
“I’ve had a lived experience since I was a kid. I’ve seen stories written about myself that aren’t exactly based on reality. I’ve seen stories about members of my family, friends, strangers, all sorts of people,” he explained.
“And I think when you grow up within that environment, you do find yourself questioning the validity of the information but also what other people are thinking of that as well, and how dangerous it can be over the course of time.”
The pair, who have largely separated their professional projects throughout the year, have been spotted at numerous events without the other in recent months.
Last month, Meghan attended the launch of her friends Kadi Lee and Myka Harris’ new haircare line launch, and Harry announced that he would be hosting a charity event on December 10.
Meghan also hit the red carpet at the Children’s Hospital LA Gala on her own in early October, just days after her husband’s solo appearance at the WellChild Awards in London.
The couple first met in 2016 and went public with their relationship later that year. They were engaged in late 2017, and tied the knot in a royal wedding watched all over the world in May 2018.
Just days ago, a source close to the couple rubbished claims their solo career ambitions indicated trouble in paradise.
“They are going to be criticised no matter what. When they’re together, there’s headlines that Meghan is too controlling or trying to be the star of the show,” the insider told Page Six.
“The Duke and Duchess are a married couple and in a normal relationship, you don’t do every single thing together … they also have to raise a 5 and a 3-year-old and somebody has to remain in California while the other person is out of state.
“It also wouldn’t make sense for Meghan to be the focal point for Harry’s patronages, and the same goes for Meghan’s philanthropic efforts, for example if it’s something to do with women, which is near and dear to her heart.”