Prince Harry and Meghan's Kiwi aide Clara Loughran back on the payroll

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex' US empire is rapidly expanding, with two palace aides being rehired after losing their jobs when the couple left the UK.

And one of those staff members is a Kiwi, Clara Loughran, who worked as Meghan's aide when she joined the royal family and had previously worked for Prince Harry.

In recent months, Harry and Meghan have made a series of new appointments to head their foundation, Archewell. The couple has also started their own in-house PR brand.

As well as Loughran, the couple has also rehired Beth Herlihy on a freelance basis to work on charity projects in the UK.

Both Loughran and Herlihy lost their jobs in March when Harry and Meghan moved to Canada, and then America.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple's bill for their expanding team so far could easily top £1 million a year.

This figure does not include PAs, staff working on their production and podcast ventures, household employees and private security.

New Zealand-born Loughran is married to Harry's ex-assistant communications secretary Nick Loughran. She had worked for Harry since 2015, organising his official engagements and charitable initiatives.

Loughran is known as the mystery woman who appeared in a photo handing Meghan her flowers on the Sussexes' wedding day.

Previously Clara Madden, the Kiwi staffer caused a stir when she started dating William and Kate's media adviser Nick Loughran back in 2016, just months after he split from Kate's righthand woman Rebecca Deacon.

Loughran was also recently made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order – an honour given to those who have served the monarchy with dedication in a personal capacity – by the Queen, on Harry's recommendation.

Loughran was such a central part of William and Kate's team at the time and the couple even met her parents when visiting New Zealand.

Herlihy and Loughran were among 13-plus taxpayer-funded employees who lost their jobs in March when Harry and Meghan quit royal duties.

Recently they formed Herlihy Loughran, which describes itself as an "advisory partnership" that links "influential people" and organisations to good causes.

Harry and Meghan are among their first clients, sources confirmed.