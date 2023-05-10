Royal biographer Tom Bower claims that the Harry and Meghan 'psychodrama' is 'to get worse' after 'Harry clearly left the Coronation very angry'.

As Prince Harry made a whirlwind trip to the UK for his father King Charles’ coronation, wife Meghan Markle stayed home. But according to royal biographer Tom Bower, she didn’t exactly stay quiet.

While her husband grimaced his way through the pomp and pageantry of his father’s ceremony, Markle was photographed hiking with friends in a move Bower has called a “stunt”.

Royal biographer Tom Bower has suggested Meghan Markle's decision to go on a hike near her home in California on the day of King Charles' coronation was a strategic "stunt". Photo / Getty Images

Speaking to Kiwi-born journalist Dan Wootton on his talk show Dan Wootton Tonight, Bower said he expects the Sussexes are planning to deliver another blow to the monarchy.

“What really worries me is that the royal family is now a moving target, a soft touch.

“Charles showed that he won’t answer back so whatever is thrown at him, he’s just going to take it now. This is a real danger now.”

Royal biographer Tom Bower appears on Dan Wootton's talk show. Photo / Dan Wootton Tonight/GB News

And he believes Prince Harry’s experience at the coronation - in which it is understood he didn’t have any interactions with his father or his brother, Prince William, and didn’t attend the coronation concert, street parties or a coronation lunch with the rest of the royal family - will have left him “angry”.

He would have been expecting an apology, believes Bower.

“He [Harry] expects in his naive, stupid way to think that somehow it’s all going to fall his way,” he said.

“On the way back across the Atlantic, he’ll have realised it hasn’t gone his way and think ‘What can I do to make their life really even more difficult and embarrass them?’

“I think he will take comfort, as will, unfortunately, Meghan, from those who say the balcony was too ‘white’.

“They will take comfort that somehow they’re above, thrown in the racist, erm...” he started before being cut off by Wootton who said: “Well, ITV said it was ‘terribly white’.”

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo / AP

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stood down as senior royals in 2020 the couple’s relationship with Harry’s family appeared to deteriorate. Following a string of shocking claims and allegations from their Netflix docuseries and the Prince’s memoir Spare, it has appeared unsalvageable.

The tell-all book made devastating claims about King Charles, Prince William and Queen Camilla and alleged the Palace was in cahoots with tabloid media.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare. Photo / AP

Last week controversial British TV host and one-time friend of Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan, shared his thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry in an interview with Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking.

In it he claimed he foresaw what the Sussexes would do after standing down as senior royals.

“I just felt that the two of them were going to weaponise victimhood, weaponise racism, weaponise mental health, and make themselves staggeringly rich by trashing their families. That’s exactly what they’ve done.”



