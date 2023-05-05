Lifestyle and Entertainment editor Jenni Mortimer hit the streets of London to find the best, the worst and the most unfortunate of coronation merchandise.

Prince Harry’s seating arrangements have been revealed ahead of the coronation ceremony - and he may as well be in the nosebleeds.

The Duke of Sussex has been relegated to the third row, joining his cousins during the coronation ceremony.

Harry, 38, arrived in London yesterday, leaving wife Meghan at home in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The prince will be sitting between Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Alexandra - the cousin of Queen Elizabeth whose last royal working engagement was a decade ago.

Also in the third row will be Prince Andrew’s daughters Eugenie and sister Beatrice, with her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi.

Front-row seat allocations are reserved for senior working royals, which include Prince William and Kate, Edward and Sophie, their children Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex and Princess Anne and her husband Tim Lawrence.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

A close source told The Sun: “There were discussions that the seating could be arranged on line of succession.

“But that would have put fifth-in-line Harry front and centre — and with William and Kate.

“Instead the decision was working royals only at the front and work back from there. Harry will be a long way from his father.”

The Duke is expected to arrive at Westminster Abbey with the other non-working royals at 10.35am (local time).

He is then set to leave straight after the ceremony and fly to California to celebrate his son Archie’s fourth birthday.

Yesterday, the Princess of Wales joked that she and her husband Prince William were ‘like swans” as they were spotted on a surprise walkabout on The Mall with King Charles.

As they chatted and took selfies with fans, the Princess of Wales shared: “Yeah, we’re all good. Hopefully a bit like swans — relatively calm on the outside, but paddling on the inside.”

Cheerful Kate spoke of her children George, 9, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5: “They are really well, thank you. Excited, a bit nervous obviously with the big day ahead. They can’t wait.”

The Princess of Wales on a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace in London on Friday, meeting wellwishers ahead of the coronation. Photo / Getty Images

When asked how King Charles was feeling before his crowning, she said: “Looking forward to it as well.”

She added: “It’s nice to be out here and saying hello to everyone who has obviously stayed out here for so long. And obviously will be staying out here overnight.

“It’s going to be long. Are you tired? It is long hours for everybody, isn’t it? It’s a really great moment. A celebration as well. We have an early start but I think everyone has.”

Charles, Kate and William shook hands and shared their appreciation with patriotic fans along The Mall.







