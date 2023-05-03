Piers Morgan has spoken out against the Sussexes and Prince Harry's decision to attend his father King Charles' coronation on Saturday. Photo / Getty Images

Controversial British TV host and one-time friend of Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan, has shared his thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry ahead of the King’s coronation on Saturday.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking in London, Morgan, who famously quit Good Morning Breakfast over comments about Markle’s mental health and racism claims, shared his fresh views on the Sussexes and what he would do about them if he were King Charles.

Piers Morgan believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles. Photo / AP

Having returned to television last year with talk show Piers Morgan Uncensored, he said he had been the victim of “cancel culture” and told Hosking he foresaw what the Sussexes would do after standing down as senior royals.

“I just felt that the two of them were going to weaponise victimhood, weaponise racism, weaponise mental health, and make themselves staggeringly rich by trashing their families. That’s exactly what they’ve done,” said Morgan, who received a record 57,000 complaints, including from Markle, over his on-air comments about her.

Harry and Meghan during their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. Photo / CBS

“So, I warned about this, and they’ve done it.”

Of Prince Harry’s acceptance of an invitation to his father, King Charles’ coronation on Saturday, Morgan is incredulous as to how the duke can show his face.

" … how they look themselves in the mirror, let alone rock up at the coronation as Harry is doing on Saturday, I mean, it’s breathtaking.

“There’s a guy who’s been trashing his dad, trashing the royal family, all of them. Trashing his brother, trashing his sister-in-law, trashing the monarchy and then he gets a brass neck to rock up at the coronation.”

Morgan went on to deduce why he believes the prince has decided to attend.

“Because if he doesn’t, they lose their currency back in America for the trashing. So it’s an ugly cycle that Harry and Meghan have started here. And if I were Charles ... notwithstanding it’s his son, I would remove their titles. If you want to behave like this, you can do it, but not as members of the royal family carrying titles.”

It’s the titles, Morgan believes, that the Sussexes are “ruthlessly exploiting ... for massive personal gain and damaging the institution which gave them the titles”.

And while Harry and Meghan revealed their experiences with tabloid media and claimed the Palace leaked and planted stories, Morgan says it’s not news outlets that are to blame.

“They of course make themselves the news repeatedly. I don’t think it’s the media’s fault, by covering the damage of the fallout from what they do. But it’s not the media writing kiss and tell books trashing all the royals. It’s not the media behind these six-part Netflix series or podcasts or whatever it may be, or open top bus interviews with James Corden in Hollywood.

Prince Harry's explosive memoir "Spare" was released in January. Photo / AP

“It’s Harry and Meghan doing this, and they’re doing it repeatedly to cause as much damage as they can to the royal family.

“If you’re a monarchist like me and you like the royal family and respect them, then you look at this and you think well, why is this happening? And what do we do about it? Do we ignore them?”

Not according to Morgan who tells Hosking: “If we do here, they’ll carry on. I can tell you in America, they’ll continue to report it. And then you get a completely one-sided view.

“You just have a lot of Americans who simply buy this stuff. They think it’s true, and it’s not true ... unfortunately, given their position in the royal family and given their constant attacks on the royal family, they are part of the news agenda which will carry on until they shut up.”