Organisers of the event are "working on the assumption that they will come". Photo / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will “definitely be invited” to the coronation of King Charles, an insider has claimed.

The royal couple stepped down from official duties in 2020 and have become estranged from the rest of their family but an insider has claimed organisers of the May 6 coronation of Harry’s father King Charles are “working on the assumption” that they will be there despite the rift.

An official insider told The Sun newspaper’s Fabulous Magazine: “They will definitely be invited, and we are working on the assumption that they will come.”

It was previously reported that Charles is said to believe that if Harry and Meghan - who now live in LA with 3-year-old Archie and Lili, 20 months, - didn’t attend the coronation at Westminster Abbey, it would be a greater distraction than their presence would be, so is ready to agree to concessions, including a high-profile seating position inside Westminster Abbey and an informal assurance the couple - who stepped down from royal duties in 2020 - will be able to retain their titles.

King Charles' coronation will take place on May 6 and sources claim both his sons, William and Harry will be in attendance. Photo / WireImage

A source said: “The issue of substance is whether they attend the Coronation, and if they do, under what terms and conditions.

“The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and ‘play it long’ right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult.

“Harry’s camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the Coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter.”

“While he might decide at some point to discard his titles of his own volition, he objects to the idea of being forcibly stripped of them.

“He resents being lumped together with Andrew in the public mind as the two ‘problem Princes’, when he considers the circumstances to be totally different.”

The archbishop - who will preside over the coronation ceremony - was first asked to serve as an intermediary between William and Harry shortly after Queen Elizabeth died in September.

Prince Harry's memoir Spare included multiple digs at members of his family. Photo/ Getty Images

The report is conflicting with one made by the Sunday Times last month when they reported that Charles had written Harry out of the coronation script, with the news outlet claiming he will omit Harry from proceedings, adding “as things stand, there is no role for Harry in the service”.

The report has seemingly been confirmed by yet another source who has revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be welcome at the coronation due to fears from senior members of the Royal family.

Speaking to The Sun the source said, “There have been discussions among the family, including Edward and Anne.

“They do not want private conversations at the Coronation making it into the paperback edition of Spare.”

The Royal family is yet to confirm whether the Sussexes will attend the historic event.