Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'to set up own awards' rivalling Queen's honours

The couple is reported to be launching awards for individuals, companies and charities. Photo / Getty Images

Nine months on from departing as senior working members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly launching their own "honours list" to rival the Queens'.

While the couple's awards are said to reward individuals, companies and charities who have gone above and beyond, The Queen's list grants knighthoods, CBEs, OBEs and MBES to members of the commonwealth.

In court documents obtained by The Sun, Meghan and Harry's award are said to have a focus on those who the couple feel champion and promote causes important to them and it is not specified if recipients must be members of the commonwealth.

The documents reveal those awarded will include: "Charitable services, education, science, literature, racial justice, gender equity, environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, health and mental health."

The awards will take place in the couple's California home and be run by their Archewell Foundation. It is not known how often the awards will be handed out. The Queen's honours are handed out twice in a year.

The news comes as Prince William and Kate are currently travelling across the UK by royal train, stopping to thank local communities and individuals for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-day trip began yesterday and looks to shine a spotlight on the "incredible work" of these people, as well as sharing the couples "gratitude" with inspiring members of the public.

The royals are set to meet care home staff, teachers, schoolchildren and volunteers to learn about their personal challenges and triumphs.

The train journey will take the couple to stops in England, Scotland and Wales and will end on Tuesday with the couple returning home to their three children.