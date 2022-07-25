Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been slammed for not revealing the name of the royal at the centre of a troubling allegation. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been slammed for not revealing the name of the royal at the centre of a troubling allegation. Photo / Getty Images

A royal expert has slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for not revealing which member of the royal family made allegedly racist comments, as they claimed during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Last week, a book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed Camilla Parker Bowles had made a remark speculating whether the couple's son Archie would have a "ginger afro".

During an episode of British news show Mark Dolan Tonight, American journalist Kinsey Schofield discussed the allegation.

The commentator said Page Six had reported that the Duchess of Cornwall was not the "racist" royal.

"Anonymous sources have reached out to them [Page Six] to let them know that Camilla is not the royal racist and she is not who Harry and Meghan were talking about during the Oprah interview," she told the programme.

A book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed Camilla Parker Bowles had made a remark about the couple's son Archie. Photo / Getty Images

"They did not necessarily deny that comment, but they say that she is not racist.

"She is not the person Harry and Meghan were talking about during the Oprah interview, which just leads me to repeat how unfair this witch hunt has been going on ever since that interview.

"I wish they would have just come out and said who said exactly what so that we wouldn't be having this conversation every six months."

Schofield added: "I don't think Camilla is a racist person.

"And while I do love Diana, I think that Camilla has really earned her place within the royal family, and actually, now she's surprisingly one of the least problematic members of the British royal family.

"It really is surprising if you think back."

During their bombshell interview with Oprah last year, the couple alleged a member of the royal family had concerns over their son Archie's skin colour.

The couple spoke candidly to Oprah about their ups and downs at the palace. Photo / Getty Images

The Sussexes had also been upset over Archie not being given the title of prince as well as being "cut off financially" after their move stateside.

Days after the tell-all, the Queen released a statement saying: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members."