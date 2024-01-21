Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent their well wishes to Princess Kate following her health scare. Photo / Getty Images

Mere hours after Prince Harry was accused of a “deliberate snub”, royal insiders have revealed he and Meghan Markle have sent get-well messages to King Charles and Princess Kate.

The Daily Mail has reported the couple have passed on “their concerns and best wishes” following the senior royals’ health issues. The rare update from the Palace noted that Kate was hospital following abdominal surgery while Charles is undergoing surgery for an enlarged prostate later this week.

Speaking to the Mirror, a royal source said the Californian-based royals sent messages of support in hopes it will be seen as an olive branch. They said: “The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes.”

No further details were revealed.

Prince Harry appeared at the Living Legends of Aviation event marking his first public appearance since Wednesday’s health news broke. Photo / X

It comes after the Prince was accused of being disrespectful toward his family after appearing at the Living Legends of Aviation event in Hollywood. At the event, the father of two gave a short acceptance speech after being awarded a medal and reportedly failed to mention his father or sister-in-law.

Speaking to the Sun, royal biographer Angela Levin said: “He just needed to say one sentence. I actually think it’s horrible and disrespectful that he didn’t.

“It was a deliberate snub — to prove that he’s independent and doing very well.

“Initially, I was in two minds. I thought it might have been too embarrassing for him to say anything or he might have been upset, but now I think the opposite.

“He was cracking jokes the whole time and it seemed phoney.”

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Kate is currently recovering at the London Clinic following abdominal surgery. In a statement released by the Palace last Wednesday, it was noted the mother of three will spend 10-14 days under the care of doctors before returning home. She is not anticipated to return to royal duties until after Easter.

Prince William is also understood to be taking a step back from multiple royal engagements in the coming weeks - including two international trips, as he stays at home to look after Kate and the couple’s three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Princes Louis, 5.

Elsewhere, the King is set to undergo surgery for an enlarged prostate.

A royal spokesperson said in a statement issued to the public: “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” adding “The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Shortly after the announcement, Queen Camilla made a visit to the Aberdeen Art Gallery where she told a member of the public that Charles is “fine” and already “looking forward” to being able to resume his duties.











