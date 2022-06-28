Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have teamed up with Liz Garbus for their Netflix show. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recruited Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus to help make their Netflix reality series.

Page Six reports that the couple have been working on their show for over a year as part of their multi-million dollar deal with the streamer.

Garbus could be seen in the background when the Sussexes visited New York last September, with a small camera crew hiding their equipment in an attempt to keep the project under wraps.

The cameras followed the Sussexes to a red carpet gala honouring veterans on the USS Intrepid in Manhattan, as well as a lunch at Joint Base McGuide-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

Garbus was spotted along with colleagues hiding camera equipment under coats and bags out of the UN base while setting up to film the Sussexes.

Her film crew was also seen with the couple in a van on their way to the gala.

During their New York City trip last September, Harry and Meghan were spotted being filmed discreetly by Garbus’ camera crew. Photo / Getty Images

Garbus is known to be progressive and left-leaning, but while the royals are normally expected to be politically neutral, since Megxit the Sussexes have appeared keen to align themselves with similar politics, particularly when it comes to climate change.

Meghan also worked with Gloria Steinem during the 2020 presidential election, encouraging voters to head to the polls.

Throughout her career Garbus has tackled crime, justice and voter suppression as a filmmaker, and also directed the last season of The Handmaid's Tale, earning an Emmy nomination last year.

Liz Garbus has made several documentaries and directed the last season of The Handmaid's Tale. Photo / Getty Images

Garbus runs Story Syndicate, a Brooklyn-based production company, with her husband Dan Cogan. The company was behind Amazon's All In: The Fight for Democracy and HBO's I'll Be Gone in the Dark, both released in 2020.

She also directed the film Lost Girls for Netflix, Cousteau for Disney+/Nat Geo, and documentaries on Anthony Fauci and Pete Buttigieg.

Garbus was nominated for a Best Documentary Oscar in 2016 for What Happened, Miss Simone.

A representative for Harry and Meghan was unavailable for comment.