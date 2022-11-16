Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be in advanced discussions with the tech firm Pax.World to create their own virtual land, reportedly named Meg-averse. Photo / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are reportedly in talks to create their own world within the metaverse.

The royal couple are said to be in advanced discussions with the tech firm Pax.World to create their own virtual land, reportedly named Meg-averse, which will provide them with “an even greater ability to spread their message”.

A source close to the couple told The Mirror: “Both Meghan and Harry believe they will have an even greater ability to spread their message if they have a presence in the virtual world as well as the physical world.

“They’ve spoken to a variety of experts and the view is this is the next stage to take their brand truly global.”

Pax.World’s founder Frank Fitzgerald has offered the pair a “prime” piece of land with endless possibilities to engage in the immersive world. Markle could air her Archetypes podcast in the metaverse, while her husband could host his mental health talks as an avatar.

Pax.World has suggested Harry and Meghan could host talks as avatars in their new world. Photo / AP

Fitzgerald said: “We’re offering Harry and Meghan a plot of prime Pax.World land and the chance to collaborate with the world’s leading architects, build on it, and connect with new audiences.

”If they are to pursue business and entertainment deals, position themselves as thought leaders, and progress their charity work, they must partner with a platform that shares their values. Imagine Meghan hosting a podcast in the metaverse, or Harry hosting a conference on sustainability with world leaders without having to board a plane.”

The tech boss added: “The metaverse is tailor-made for the progressive, tech-savvy, entrepreneurial audience with whom Harry and Meghan look to connect as they turn a new page, away from the Royal Family.”