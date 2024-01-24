The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a surprise red carpet appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen on Tuesday at the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica. The royal pair walked the red carpet hand-in-hand, with Markle donning a black dress and Harry looking dapper in a suit and tie at the Carib Theatre in Kingston.

Bob Marley: One Love features Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary singer Bob Marley and stars Lashana Lynch as his wife, Rita.

The film “celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity”, according to its synopsis. “On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.”

The Sussexes’ appearance at the film’s premiere isn’t the first time the couple have visited Jamaica. Before they were engaged, Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, travelled to the Caribbean country for the 2017 wedding of the Duke of Sussex’s pal Tom “Skippy” Inskip to Lara Hughes-Young.

The couple’s outing comes just a few days after Harry attended the Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills on Friday, where he was honoured as an inductee.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at the hometown premiere of Paramount's biopic 'Bob Marley: One Love' in Jamaica. pic.twitter.com/SR90pw1jLA — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 24, 2024

Meghan reportedly skipped the event due to one of their kids falling ill, People magazine reports. Harry and Meghan share son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 2.

Their appearance comes as Prince Harry’s father King Charles is preparing to undergo surgery this week for an enlarged prostate, it was revealed last week by Buckingham Palace.

It’s believed the monarch wanted to be open about his diagnosis in order to urge men who may be experiencing symptoms of the condition to get checked by a medical professional.

It was also revealed on January 17 that Princess Kate had undergone “planned abdominal surgery” at The London Clinic last week. Palace insiders told People the Princess of Wales is “doing well”.

The problem is said to be non-cancerous, and Prince William has cleared his schedule to be with his wife during what the palace said would be a 10 to 14-day stay before she returns home to recover.