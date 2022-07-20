Prince Harry has been caught out after giving his speech at the United Nations. Photo / Getty Images

Royal fans have noted a familiar detail in Prince Harry's speech at the United Nations.

Appearing in New York earlier this week, the Duke of Sussex gave a heartfelt speech at the UN headquarters as he and Meghan Markle marked International Nelson Mandela Day.

However The Sun has reported eagle-eyed royal fans have noted a line sounded very familiar to something his brother, Prince William said only last year.

While addressing the UN Prince Harry spoke fondly of the former South African leader and said he "sought solace" is Africa after the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana, adding, "It's where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died."

He went on to say the continent was "where I knew I'd found a soulmate in my wife", which quickly led fans to compare Harry's speech to one his brother gave at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland last year.

Addressing the assembly, the Duke of Cambridge spoke about losing his mother and revealed he "found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors".

Prince Harry called Meghan Markle his "soulmate" during the speech. Photo / Getty Images

He also said, "It was here in Scotland, 20 years ago, that I first met Catherine.

"Needless to say, the time when you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart."

Fans took to Twitter to share their find with one fan tweeting, "Prince Harry just copied and pasted Prince William's 2021 Church of Scotland Speech."

Another person validated their claim and commented, "I knew I'd heard that before. It isn't the first time that he has copied William."

While parts of the brothers speeches sounded similar, Prince Harry covered issues William didn't like the dangers of climate change.

He said he had been left feeling "battered and helpless" by Covid and climate change adding his role as a father has made campaigning for global issues all the more important to him.

Harry's political comments come amid rumours that Meghan has her sights set on becoming US President one day as she repeatedly makes waves as a political activist.

The duchess has joined forces with Gloria Steinem, 88, to get the Equal Rights Amendment ratified and insisted she is willing to march in Washington DC against the Roe v Wade abortion ruling.