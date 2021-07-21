Prince George turns 8: New photo's nod to Prince Philip

The future king was photographed sitting on a Land Rover Defender.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared an adorable new photo of Prince George to mark his 8th birthday.

The image shows George grinning from ear-to-ear wearing a navy and orange polo shirt and matching navy shorts.

The photo was taken in Norfolk earlier this month at the Duke and Duchess' home Amner Hall.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton took the image, and it shows George on a Land Rover Defender, one of Prince Philip's favourite vehicles.

Philip, who died in April at the age of 99, reportedly said to the Queen he wanted a funeral without too much fuss. "Just stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor," he is said to have requested.

George's toothy grin shows a cheeky side to the eldest child of William and Kate.

The Telegraph reports the nearly 8-year-old will celebrate his birthday privately. His school, Thomas's Battersea, is on break for the summer holidays.

He is set to start a new prep school in September.

George has started making public appearances recently, including cheering on the England football team at the Euro 2020 final.

He was spotted looking heartbroken when Italy clinched the victory over England after a nail-biting penalty shoot-out.

William put his arms around his son to comfort him, while both he and Kate looked devastated.

Prince George pictured when he turned seven. Photo / Kensington Palace

His reaction at the finish was a stark contrast to when he first saw England score early on in the match.

The young football fan looked elated when Luke Shaw scored within the first few minutes of the game.

For Prince George's seventh birthday, the royals released two images of him embracing the outdoors and wearing camouflage.

His siblings, Princess Charlotte turned six in May, and Prince Louis turned three in April.