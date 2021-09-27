Prince Andrew to receive Platinum Jubilee medal from the Queen

Prince Andrew will reportedly be honoured with a Platinum Jubilee medal from the Queen. Photo / Getty Images

Despite facing allegations of sexual assault, Prince Andrew will reportedly receive a medal from the Queen next year.

Daily Express's royal correspondent says the award is "purely commemorative" and will go to members of the royal family even if they don't perform royal duties on behalf of the Queen.

The Queen celebrates 70 years on the throne in June 2022, and a special medal commemorating the occasion was recently unveiled. The medal was designed by Timothy Noad and features the Ian Rank-Broadley portrait of the Queen.

The Queen is handing out her Platinum Jubilee medals, which will go out to a large number of relatives. Express UK reports 400,000 of the medals will be presented to members of the Armed Forces, frontline emergency service workers, and prison services who have completed five years of services.

"A wide number of members of the royal family will receive the Platinum Jubilee medal in line with the previous two jubilees," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the Daily Express.

Prince Harry and Meghan will also receive the medal. Photo / Getty Images

In addition to Andrew receiving the medal, Harry and Meghan will receive the medal too, despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exiting royal duties. All members of the royal family with a year or more of "qualifying service" will be gifted the medal, according to the outlet.

Prince Andrew renounced royal duties in 2019 amid controversy surrounding his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. He has received medals from the Queen's previous jubilees.

He has a looming abuse case against alleged victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

The Queen's second son has until October 29 to respond to his accuser's allegations, which he denies.

A source with knowledge of the proceedings told the Sun on Sunday: "The decision to bring in high-profile US lawyer Andrew Brettler to fight the civil case marks a significant turning point in approach.

"The US team will be looking to robustly engage and challenge the claims from Mrs Giuffre in a bid to provide the duke with a platform to finally clear his name.

"They will be looking to examine and dismantle the claims one by one."

Giuffre first made her claims public in 2011.

Until now, Buckingham Palace and Andrew's inner circle of advisers have been keen to resist any comment about Giuffre, for fear of being criticised for victim-blaming in the post #MeToo era.

It is believed Andrew will remain at Balmoral for three weeks amid the legal issues, in which he missed meeting his granddaughter following her birth.