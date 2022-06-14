Prince Andrew is reportedly "crushed and confused" following Order of the Garter Day ban. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Andrew was banned from the Order of the Garter Day service earlier this week and he reportedly wasn't too happy about the decision.

The Duke of York was banned from this week's Order of the Garter service at the 11th hour following an intervention from Prince Charles and Prince William who feared "backlash" if the disgraced prince attended the service.

A source told the Sun that Andrew was told to stay out of sight "for his own good" following the tense family talks and while he is thought to have challenged the ban, it was to no avail.

Now a source close to Omid Scobie has revealed how Andrew felt, claiming he was "crushed and a little confused".

Scobie, a friend of Meghan Markle and author of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex biography, said, the monarchy's "reluctance to completely remove Prince Andrew from all aspects of royal life" is "damaging" and "reflects terribly on the family".

Adding, ''The reluctance was… clear when Andrew was allowed to walk the Queen in front of the world's media for Prince Philip's televised memorial service, and when he was given the go-ahead to attend some of the Platinum Jubilee events."

Scobie also said, "Every chance Prince Andrew is given to try and rehabilitate his image is a step closer to further damage and shame for the institution of the monarchy. It's a disaster waiting to happen."

Despite the go-ahead, the duke did not attend any Jubilee events as he tested positive for Covid one day before the Jubilee started.

The duke is trying to "make amends" with the Queen following his sexual abuse scandal. Photo / Getty Images

The news comes after a source told the Mirror, Prince Andrew is trying his best to make amends with the Queen and the Royal family following his sexual abuse scandal.

A source claimed, "Andrew is doing all he can to make amends for the shame he brought on his family for being involved in such a scandal.

"He wants to make it up to the Queen which is why he is doing all he can to see her as much as possible.

"The rest of the family, apart from Her Majesty, are united in feeling that he should stay out of the limelight and keep quiet having left such a stain on the family."

Earlier this year the duke settled his sex abuse scandal case with Virginia Giuffre out of court after agreeing to pay a large sum in hopes of making the allegations that had plagued him for so long finally go away.

Reports on the sum the duke paid to Giuffre put the figure somewhere in the $24 million ballpark.