Prince Albert explains why Princess Charlene's return to Monaco continues to be delayed

Prince Albert II has commented on when he expects Princess Charlene to return to Monaco. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Albert has shared an update on Princess Charlene amid reports she is "ready" to come home.

The royal has been in South Africa following complications after severe ear nose and throat infection following a previous surgery, and the question about when she will return to Monaco remains unanswered.

However, Albert has shared an update with RMC radio. He said Charlene "is still in South Africa, but will be back very soon, we have to talk to the doctors in a few days".

"She is better.

"It was also complicated for her because different problems affected her."

He had earlier told People Charlene could return to Monaco is late October, but that it "depends on what her doctors say".

"I'm pretty sure we can cut that time frame a little short," he added, suggesting she could be back earlier.

The lengthy separation between the couple was jokingly acknowledged by Albert: "She's jokingly said that she's ready to stow away on a ship to come back to Europe," he said.

Charlene shared a picture of herself on Instagram last week with her bible.

"God Bless," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Albert and Charlene reunited alongside their two children at the end of August.

"I am so thrilled to have my family back with me," she shared on Instagram with a picture of the family together.

Media reports suggest she is looking for a house in South Africa after being there for months.