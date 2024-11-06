Naomi is the daughter of Hunter Biden, the president’s son, and his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle. In June, Hunter Biden, 54, was convicted on felony gun charges, after lying about his drug use when he filled out a form to purchase a gun in October 2018, and then illegally owned that weapon as a drug user for 11 days. Naomi testified in her father’s trial, bringing family members to tears in court.

Naomi is close with her grandfather and was active in his re-election campaign before he handed the ticket over to Vice-President Kamala Harris.

“I’m nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in June. “… Our world is better today in so many ways thanks to him.”

Naomi Biden revealed her baby bump on Instagram, writing "(we) voted" in reference to the US election.



