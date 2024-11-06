Advertisement
Updated

President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi reveals pregnancy on election night

By Maura Judkis
Washington Post·
2 mins to read
Kamala Harris wins California to close the gap but Donald Trump is out in front in race to be US President.

Naomi Biden, 30, revealed the news of her pregnancy on Instagram on election night.

President Joe Biden’s oldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden, is expecting a baby - the president’s first great-grandchild.

On Tuesday night, Naomi posted an Instagram selfie of her baby bump, wearing black leggings and an “I Voted” sticker, shortly after the polls closed in Washington. The photo was captioned “(we) voted,” followed by an American flag and upside-down smiling face emoji. The White House has not yet responded to an inquiry about Biden’s due date.

Biden, 30, married Peter Neal, 27, a fellow lawyer, on November 19, 2022, in an elaborate White House ceremony, the first for a presidential family member held on the grounds since the Clinton era. Her high-necked lace Ralph Lauren wedding gown and tasteful reception made her a trendsetter for bridal inspiration.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the wedding of Naomi Biden Neal and Peter Neal on the South Lawn of the White House in 2022. Photo / Getty Images
Naomi is the daughter of Hunter Biden, the president’s son, and his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle. In June, Hunter Biden, 54, was convicted on felony gun charges, after lying about his drug use when he filled out a form to purchase a gun in October 2018, and then illegally owned that weapon as a drug user for 11 days. Naomi testified in her father’s trial, bringing family members to tears in court.

Naomi is close with her grandfather and was active in his re-election campaign before he handed the ticket over to Vice-President Kamala Harris.

“I’m nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in June. “… Our world is better today in so many ways thanks to him.”

Naomi Biden revealed her baby bump on Instagram, writing "(we) voted" in reference to the US election.
Save

