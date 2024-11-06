Naomi Biden, 30, revealed the news of her pregnancy on Instagram on election night.
President Joe Biden’s oldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden, is expecting a baby - the president’s first great-grandchild.
On Tuesday night, Naomi posted an Instagram selfie of her baby bump, wearing black leggings and an “I Voted” sticker, shortly after the polls closed in Washington. The photo was captioned “(we) voted,” followed by an American flag and upside-down smiling face emoji. The White House has not yet responded to an inquiry about Biden’s due date.
Biden, 30, married Peter Neal, 27, a fellow lawyer, on November 19, 2022, in an elaborate White House ceremony, the first for a presidential family member held on the grounds since the Clinton era. Her high-necked lace Ralph Lauren wedding gown and tasteful reception made her a trendsetter for bridal inspiration.