Premium summer big reads: How Diana's wedding dress destroyed the couple who designed it

Todaywe look at Princess Diana's famous wedding dress, what it's like to be a criminal psychiatrist, Elijah Wood's latest career move, Covid billionaires, and a tragedy on Mt Ruapehu.
The story behind the dress
She was the Princess with the eyes of the world on her; Elizabeth and David Emanuel were the anointed designers charged with making her the perfect wedding dress. At a time when Diana's marriage has come under scrutiny once again, Bethan Holt talks to Elizabeth about the couple's not-so-happy ever after...
Horror, hobbits and me: Elijah Wood on his new Ted Bundy film
Twenty years after battling the forces of Sauron in The Lord of the Rings, Elijah Wood is tackling another kind of evil. He talks about his new film No Man of God — in which he plays the FBI agent who got inside Ted Bundy's head.
Fragile wealth: Covid spawned more billionaires than ever, but will the bubble burst?
Billionaires are at a record number but how fragile is their wealth? Rich List compiler Robert Watts reports on those who cashed in during the lockdown digital-shopping bonanza and asks when the bubble might burst.