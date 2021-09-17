Voyager 2021 media awards
Premium
Lifestyle

Hilary Mantel: Why Prince George won't be king

10 minutes to read
The Times
By: Bryan Appleyard

The novelist can't hold back from controversy - she predicts the royal family may be gone within two generations

Howls of outrage greeted a speech in 2013 by Dame Hilary Mantel in which she described

