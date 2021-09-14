Boris Johnson's mother dead at 79

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's mother has died at age 79. Charlotte Johnson Wahl was a successful painter and mother of four. Photo / AP

Painter Charlotte Johnson Wahl, the mother of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has died aged 79.

Wahl died "suddenly and peacefully" at a London hospital on Monday, according to a death notice in The Times of London.

Boris Johnson once described his mother as the "supreme authority" in his large, close-knit family. She was a successful painter of portraits and landscapes.

Wahl and first husband Stanley Johnson divorced in 1979. She later married American academic Nicholas Wahl, who died in 1996.

Charlotte Johnson-Wahl was a truly wonderful, and an extremely talented artist.



Her beautiful artwork will be celebrated for years to come and is a wonderful reminder of what a talented woman she was.



She is survived by four children — the British prime minister, journalist Rachel Johnson, former politician Jo Johnson and environmentalist Leo Johnson — and 13 grandchildren.