'Pre-Owned Senior Dogs': Pet Rescue group's clever advertising for senior dogs

Older dogs aren't on the top of peoples lists when they are looking for a dog to adopt. Photo / 123rf

Older dogs aren't on the top of peoples lists when they are looking for a dog to adopt. Photo / 123rf

An animal rescue centre in the United States has come up with some new tactics to help their older dogs find their forever home.

By using the skills of a car salesman Vintage Pet Rescue, located in Rhode Island, has let hundreds fall in love with their senior dogs.

Senior Dog Blowout Sale!" reads a Facebook post.

"Are you in the market for a new best friend?" the post continues.

"Everyone wants a new puppy but have you thought about a pre-owned senior dog? You haven't? Well, what can we do to get you matched up with a certified used dog today?"

Senior Dog Blowout Sale! Are you in the market for a new best friend? Everyone wants a new puppy but have you thought... Posted by Vintage Pet Rescue on Monday, June 14, 2021

The rescues adorably honest post has brought attention to older dogs that often find it harder to find their forever home compared to their younger friends.

Dogs up for adoption include: Jake, who "only has one speed ― very slow;" Dillon, who "needs frequent washes;" and Fluffy, who "only makes right turns" and "may have a few mechanical issues."

Since the post went up earlier this week, the post has stolen the hearts of many social media users and the interest in older dogs grew.

So far Cheez-It, a Jack Russell, is the only senior dog to receive an application.

Cheez-It is a 14-year-old whose photo notes that he "runs great!", has a "clean interior" but is "not kid friendly".

Vintage Pet Rescue founder Kristen Peralta told media outlet HuffPost, she thought it would be a "fun way to market these special pre-loved dogs".

"So many people want puppies, but there aren't tons of people lined up for the one-eyed, 15-year-old, diabetic dog," she told HuffPost.

Peralta said she is over the moon the geriatric dogs are receiving the love and attention they deserve.

Update: we’re meeting Knuckles on Sunday with a potential adopter! Will update :) We’re going to try this again. This... Posted by Vintage Pet Rescue on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

"Our main goal is to show people that senior dogs make amazing pets and companions," she said.

"I LOVE this post!! Seniors are the best! Nothing is more rewarding than adopting a pre-owned model!

"The love and appreciation they give in return is amazing. I wouldn't trade my pack of pre-owned senior "kids"for anything," one Facebook user wrote.

"This might be the cutest thing I've ever seen. Who wants a shiny new puppy when you can have a vintage dog with character" another wrote.