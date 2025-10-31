2 Tbsp Shaoxing wine or sake
(optional)
2cm piece of ginger, sliced
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 piece of lemongrass, bloused
1-2 red chillies, whole
3 Tbsp fish sauce
6 raw prawn cutlets (thawed if using frozen prawns)
6 ginger prawn dumplings
120g dry rice stick noodles
50g bean sprouts
1-2 bok choy leaves
2 spring onions, sliced
Salt and white pepper
To serve
A handful of fresh coriander and mint leaves
Lime or lemon wedges
Method
- Briskly boil the stock in a saucepan with sake, ginger, garlic, lemongrass and chillies for 5 minutes, then cover and let it simmer for a further 5 minutes to allow the flavour to develop. Add the fish sauce.
- Boil water in another pot. Cook the noodles according to the packet instructions and lightly blanch the bean sprouts and bok choy. Set aside.
- Add the dumplings to the simmering broth. Bring back to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the prawns and continue to cook for 2 minutes. Remove and discard ginger, garlic, lemongrass and chilli.
- Taste the broth and season with salt and white pepper if needed.
- Divide the noodles into two individual bowls, pour in the soup with prawns and dumplings. Top with vegetables and fresh herbs. Serve with lemon or lime wedges.
– fresh.co.nz