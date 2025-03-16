“We purchase more than 30 million kilograms of fresh potatoes each year from nine local farmers, some of whom have partnered with Bluebird for generations,” says Catherine McLaren, marketing manager at Bluebird. “The potato varieties are bred specifically for Bluebird and play a huge part in how we continue to make New Zealand’s best-tasting chips.” McLaren adds that chips are a timeless snack, and part of their appeal is that they “often bring people together as they’re perfect for sharing”.

Hayley Lewis, brand manager at Proper Crisps, believes that crisps fit seamlessly into the Kiwi way of life. “We’re a pretty informal bunch, and a bag of potato chips as a snack seems to align so well with our Kiwi-ness,” she says. “A savoury snack that can be eaten straight from the bag or made slightly fancier in the right bowl. Suitable for backyard barbecues, family get-togethers or solo snacking… paired with dips or eaten solo. Loved by all ages,” she says.

The evolution of the Kiwi chip

For many years, chips in New Zealand were simple: thick-cut, lightly salted, and straightforward in flavour. The original Bluebird Ready Salted remains the best-selling flavour in the country, a testament to how much Kiwis love the classics. But as food trends have shifted, so, too, have our crisp preferences.

Bluebird have adapted to evolving tastes. “A key part of remaining trusted and relevant is understanding that consumers need change, so we have evolved our products over time to cater to changing eating habits.” This has led to different styles, from crinkle-cut to thinly cut to thick-cut varieties.

At the same time, smaller, premium crisp brands have gained traction as Kiwi palates become increasingly sophisticated, catering to consumers looking for a more artisanal approach.

Proper Crisps, which began in 2007, was founded by an English couple who felt like they could elevate the chip game in Aotearoa. Their crisps are hand-cooked in Nelson, and according to Lewis, they take pride in a meticulous process. “We make all our seasonings in-house, grinding and blending real ingredients typically the week before the flavour is cooked to ensure they are fresh and full of flavour. You’ll never find a number or chemical in our ingredients list.”

From favourite flavours to experimental tastes

Despite the increasing variety of crisp flavours available, Kiwi favourites remain steadfast. McLaren confirms Ready Salted and Salt & Vinegar are Bluebird’s top sellers, proving that sometimes, simple is best.

Proper Crisps sees a similar trend, with their Marlborough Sea Salt leading sales, closely followed by Cider Vinegar. But there is always room for innovation. “Our newest flavour, Chilli Crisp, is one to watch out for this year as it climbs the ranks in our portfolio of flavours; Kiwis seem to be loving a proper hit of chilli,” says Lewis.

Simple palates are well catered to, with Bluebird Originals Ready Salted chips, Proper Crisps Marlborough Sea Salt chips and Copper Kettle Crisps Sea Salt.

A scan of supermarket shelves shows that the flavours on offer are increasingly experimental, catering to niche audiences and giving shoppers a novelty factor.

Meat-inspired iterations are common - Eta sells its Ridgies chips in a Flame Grilled Ribs flavour, Snacka Changi has a Fried Chicken variety and Kettle offers Honey Soy Chicken - and the influence of global cuisine can be seen in Heartland’s Greek Souvlaki and Delisio’s Beef Rendang.

Eta Ridgies Flame Grilled Ribs, Heartland Street Eats Greek Souvlaki, Snacka Changi Chips Great Uncle Kenny Fried Chicken.

While New Zealanders may love to try new flavours, some international favourites haven’t made a significant mark. McLaren notes that while Bluebird’s Delisio range does offer a British-style Prawn Cocktail potato chip, it remains a niche option rather than a mainstream hit.

On the other hand, nostalgic flavours have proven popular, such as Bluebird’s Lamb & Mint, which was reintroduced for the brand’s 70th birthday in 2023 and will return in 2025.

Dipping into the future

No discussion about chips would be complete without acknowledging their perfect companion: dip. The Kiwi chip-dip combination is an art form, and everyone has their preferred pairing. While Kiwi Onion remains a classic, newer dips such as hummus, guacamole and even spicy salsas have found their way onto Kiwi tables. The crisp shape also plays a role in the perfect dip experience — thicker, ridged crisps tend to be sturdier and better suited for scooping, while thinner crisps may crumble under the weight of a chunky dip.

So, where do we go from here? While there will always be a place for the classic Kiwi chip, the market has expanded to include more gourmet, hand-crafted options so every palate is catered for. One thing remains certain: chips are here to stay. Whether you’re a die-hard ready-salted fan or an adventurous eater chasing the latest chilli-infused creation, as long as there are gatherings, barbecues and casual nights in, there will always be chips on the table.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including how to prep your barbecue for summer grilling, gourmet hacks for elevating budget ingredients, and what toppings to choose for different crackers.