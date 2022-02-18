Every day is plant pot day at Bunnings, the store says. Photo / Bunnings

A hilarious photo of a Bunnings sign has gone viral on social media.

The image was uploaded to Instagram account "Just Adelaide Things" and the staffer's choice of words has left thousands of followers both baffled and in stitches.

The sign read: "February is pot month at Bunnings".

While the sign was obviously referring to pots you put plants in, others had something else in mind.

"Bunnings getting into the hydro market?" one person joked.

"Damnit, which aisle?" a second person wrote, while another added: "Aisle 76 also now stocks pieces of hose pipe".

The post has since clocked more than 5700 "likes" since it was shared on Thursday, and hundreds of comments are still rolling in.

"How much?" one person laughed.

"I thought Bunnings only sold plants, not weeds," another joked.

News.com.au confirmed the hardware store doesn't have an official month for pot plants, as every day is pot plant day.

However, it is worth noting that over spring/summer Bunnings tends to get a new drop of pots every month and perhaps the Adelaide store in question may have just received a new delivery of pots.

Either way, the internet loves it.