Police have been asked to investigate allegations of a major security breach. Photo / AP

UK police have been “asked to look” into concerning claims that employees at The London Clinic tried to access Princess Kate’s medical records.

According to the latest report in The Mirror, at least one member of staff at the globally-renowned Marylebone hospital, favoured by royals such as King Charles for its discretion and privacy, attempted to acquire details regarding Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery in January, reports news.com.au.

Healthcare professionals accessing medical records without the consent of the hospital’s data controller is a major security breach and a criminal offence.

British health minister Maria Caulfield confirmed to LBC Radio on Wednesday that police had been pushed to look into the allegations, adding: “Whether they take action is a matter for them.”

Additionally, Caulfield cautioned that there could be “hefty implications” for anyone who had looked at the medical records without formal permission.

“I say this as someone who’s still on the nursing register, that the rules are very, very clear for all patients. That unless you’re looking after that patient, or unless they’ve given you their consent, you should not be looking at patients’ notes,” she added.

Prince William, left, and Kate, Princess of Wales, attend a ceremonial welcome for the President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade in London in November. Photo / AP

“So there are rules in place and the Information Commissioner can levy fines, that can be prosecutions, your regulator, so as a nurse my regulator would be the NMC (Nursing and Midwifery Council), can take enforcement action.”

After it was first reported on Tuesday that there may have been a breach, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) revealed it had received a tip off and was “assessing the information provided.

“This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the royal family,” a source told The Mirror.

“Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention.

“They assured the palace there would be a full investigation.”

The London Clinic has refused to provide comment on the claims but a spokesperson for the medical facility said: “We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information.”

Kensington Palace has said that it is “a matter for The London Clinic.”

Kate Middleton has been photographed in public for the first time since her surgery, in an image published by The Sun.

The scandal comes amid the swirling conspiracy theories on social media surrounding The Princess of Wales’ health and ensuing scrutiny upon the royal family.

Kate made her first public appearance following her surgery over the weekend with her husband, the Prince of Wales. The couple were spotted at their “favourite” farm shop in Windsor, just a few days after a now-viral photoshop fail embroiled the princess in drama.

Clips showing the couple were obtained by TMZ and The Sun, showing the Waleses carrying shopping bags as they walked through the car park.

In the meantime, Kate’s team is said to be working “around the clock” to brainstorm a strategy for her return to royal duties.

The Mirror revealed that the under-wraps plan is now in progress, two months after Kensington Palace announced that Kate would be out of the royal spotlight until “at least” after Easter.

However, it has since been clarified by close sources that the Princess of Wales would return following the UK Easter holiday break in mid-April, not Easter weekend.



