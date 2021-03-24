Police arrest man after bomb threat at Queen's official Edinburgh residence

Police have arrested a man after a bomb disposal team attended a report of a suspicious item in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen's official residence in Edinburgh.
The bomb disposal team made the item safe after they were called to the scene on Tuesday.
Police said a 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Abbey Strand, Edinburgh, around 8.50pm on Tuesday, March 23, following a report of a suspicious item.
"Following examination by explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), it was made safe.
"A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. There was no threat to the public and enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances."