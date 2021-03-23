Queen reflects on year of 'grief and loss' in emotional note to hospital

The Queen has reflected on the "grief and loss" felt across the UK as she marked the anniversary of the country's first lockdown. Photo / AP

The Queen has reflected on the "grief and loss" felt across the UK as she marked the anniversary of the country's first lockdown.

The British monarch sent a bouquet of flowers - including irises, tulips, mixed narcissi and ranunculus - and an emotional note to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London, where her husband Prince Philip recently underwent a procedure.

The message read: "As we look forward to a brighter future together, today we pause to reflect on the grief and loss that continues to be felt by so many people and families, and pay tribute to the immeasurable service of those who have supported us all over the last year."

People across the UK held a minute's silence in memory of those who have died since Prime Minister Boris Johnson's first lockdown announcement.

The Queen's message comes after her 99-year-old husband was admitted to King Edward VII's hospital in London on February 16 after suffering an infection and after a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

The Duke of Edinburgh - who was seen leaving the facility on Tuesday - had briefly been moved to St Bartholomew's hospital for a procedure.

The London Eye is illuminated in yellow to signify a "beacon of remembrance" for the vicitims of the Covid pandemic. Photo / AP

A statement from Buckingham Palace announced at the time: "The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from London's King Edward VII's hospital to St Bartholomew's hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

"The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."

Prince Philip leaves the King Edward VII hospital on March 16. Photo / AP

The initial statement insisted the Duke of Edinburgh was likely to stay in hospital for some time.

It read: "Following The Duke of Edinburgh's successful procedure at St Bartholomew's Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII's Hospital this morning. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment."