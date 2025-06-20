Advertisement
Poisoning on Auckland’s Parker Rd: The gripping tale of a murder case that shocked the nation

Joanna Wane
By
Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

Writer Lindsey Dawson at the West Auckland house where the gruesome death of a man from strychnine poisoning in 1892 led to a sensational murder trial. Photo / Dean Purcell

Was it murder? Or was it suicide? A new book revisits one of New Zealand’s most scandalous crimes and the fallout that reverberated through the generations.

It begins and ends with a poisoning. The first is with strychnine, an agonising death that leads to one of Auckland’s most sensational murder

