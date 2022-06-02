Platinum Jubilee: The Queen pulls out of event due to 'discomfort'

The Queen has appeared from Buckingham Palace with a walking stick to begin four days of public events to mark her historic Platinum Jubilee. Video / Supplied

The Queen will not attend a church service to mark her Platinum Jubilee after experiencing "discomfort" at events today, Buckingham Palace says.

The palace says that with "great reluctance" the 96-year-old monarch has decided to skip tomorrow's service at St. Paul's Cathedral.

The palace says "the Queen greatly enjoyed today's Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort".

A source told the UK Daily Telegraph said while she had "immensely" enjoyed the first day of Jubilee celebrations, the Queen had experienced the episodic mobility issues she has suffered from recently.

More to come.