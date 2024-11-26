Pizza, as most in NZ know it - with no frogs. Photo/File

Months after Pizza Hut in New Zealand offered customers a taste of the past with the brief return of their all-you-can-eat buffet, the brand has hopped into controversy with their offering in another market.

The internet has reacted in shock after Pizza Hut China unveiled a pizza topped with an entire deep-fried frog.

Ribbit.

Global food trends watcher David Henkes shared an image of the ‘Goblin’ pizza to Twitter.

The image, originally posted to Chinese social media site Weibo, shows the breaded amphibian lying on top of a bed of coriander and red sauce, complete with two large eyes made from a hardboiled egg and olive slices.